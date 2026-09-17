Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council’s THE JUNGLE BOOK: KIDS
Hilliard Arts Council presents The Jungle Book: Kids from Sept. 18 - 27, 2026
First look at Hilliard Arts Council’s THE JUNGLE BOOK: KIDS
09/16/26
Hilliard Arts Council presents The Jungle Book: Kids from Sept. 18 - 27, 2026
https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/
A "By Kids, For Kids" production, this action-packed adaptation of the classic adventure story, precocious Mowgli grows up believing he's as fierce a wolf as any of the members of his pack. When he learns he is actually a human, he must discover how to reconcile these very different identities, and decide whether to remain with the pack, or return to the human world from which he was born. What will he choose? And will he be trained in the Law of the Jungle in time to defeat Shere Khan, the most feared animal of all?
A Play adapted by Monica Flory, From the Stories by Rudyard Kipling, Director - Linda Sheppard, Assistant Director - Tina Schreck, DJ Williams, Tre Prosser, Stage Manager - Tre Prosser. Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.
Performances run Sept. 18, 25, at 7:00pm, Sept. 19 & 26 at 2:00pm, Sept. 20, 27, at 3:00pm at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Patrick Doss
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