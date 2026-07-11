Photos: First Look At Hilliard Arts Council’s PIPPIN

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Presented by Hilliard Arts Council as told by a traveling troupe of actors led by the cunning and charming Leading Player, Pippin is a story of a young prince, heir to the throne, who is searching for his own “Corner of the Sky”. Check out the photos below!

Pippin returns from university certain that he will find purpose in life. As encouraged by the Leading Player, Pippin dabbles in bloody battle, licentious and lusty sexual entanglements, and savvy political maneuvers, only to discover that true happiness is more complicated than he thought. With infectious tunes by Stephen Schwartz and classic choreography from Bob Fosse, Pippin is both a humorous allegory about growing up and a dark tale of the danger of false appearances and empty promises.

Book by Roger O. Hirson, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Director: Robin Brenneman; Music Director: Stephanie Stephens; Choreographer: Tony Ingham

Cast: Pippin - Max Wisnefski; Leading Player - Erin Reissig; Charles - Bruce Thompson; Fastrada - Ally Jones; Berthe - Joyce Patrone; Catherine - Taylor Oberschlake; Lewis - Charis Yost; Dance Corps - Shae-Marie Ashford, Julieah Buttermore, Emily Church, Cynthia Chriss-Knochel, John Curtis, Kara Curtis, Leah Curtis, AJ Diggs, Ryan Falke, Rachel Graver, Taran Hammond, Carolyn Hughes, Nicole Hutchison, Alyssa Ketcham, Laura Lambert, Holly McFarland, Tim Norden, Tina Shreck, David Shaffer, Carrie Varney, Max Wohler; Ensemble - Jesse Adair, Hannah Auld, Abby Bialek, Tim Conway, Jennie Cross, Ray Cross, Leeran Dublin-Ryan, Stephanie Elliott, Lynda Fromm, Tobi Gerber, Aaron Gates, Brittany Grandbois, Jeff Hall, Carrie Hays, Jersey Heffley, Jenny Holz, Sophia Holz, Cindy Jacober, Kelly Kauffman, Sydney Kauffman, Nate Lee, DeDe Malcolm, Madison Mounts, Stephanie Mounts, Anya Napieracz, Claire Petry, Jen Petry, Evan Timm, Nicholas Vertucci, Cate Willenberg, Mandy Willenberg

Performances run July 10 & 11 @ 7:30 pm, July 12 @ 3 pm, 2026, at Hilliard Darby HS Performing Arts Center, 4200 Leppert Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss