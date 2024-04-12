Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CRIMES OF THE HEART

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Crimes of the Heart is a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play by American playwright Beth Henley. The scene is Hazlehurst, Mississippi, where the three Magrath sisters have gathered to await news of the family patriarch, their grandfather, who is living out his last hours in the local hospital. Lenny, the oldest sister, is unmarried at thirty and facing diminishing marital prospects; Meg, the middle sister, who quickly outgrew Hazlehurst, is back after a failed singing career on the West Coast; while Babe, the youngest, is out on bail after having shot her husband in the stomach. Their troubles, grave and yet, somehow, hilarious, are highlighted by their priggish cousin, Chick, and by the awkward young lawyer who tries to keep Babe out of jail while helpless not to fall in love with her. In the end the play is the story of how its young characters escape the past to seize the future — but the telling is so true and touching and consistently hilarious that it will linger in the mind long after the curtain has descended.

Written by Beth Henley and directed by Robin Brenneman. The cast includes: Babe - Kaitlyn Garrett, Lennyt - Jessie Strait, Meg - Tina Schreck, Chick - Carina Day Dacierno, Barnett Lloyd - David Hanggi, Doc - Lawrence Havelka.

Performances run April 12, 13, 19 & 20 at 8:00pm, April 14 and 21 at 3:00pm, at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer