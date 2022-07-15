Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CRAZY FOR YOU

Hilliard Arts Council is proud to present our annual large stage summer musical: Crazy For You. This Tony award winning musical will showcase the efforts of a large cast of talented actors, singers and dancers hailing from the greater Columbus area in a production featuring lavish costumes, big production numbers, a full pit orchestra and of course the high-quality community theatre you expect from a Hilliard Arts Council show. Billed as "The New Gershwin Musical Comedy", Crazy for You is a romantic comedy musical about a well-to-do young New Yorker, Bobby Child, who is sent to Nevada to foreclose on a theatre owned by the family business. Falling in love with the local postmistress, Bobby decides to produce a show to save the theatre.

Book by Ken Ludwig, Music and Lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin, Directed by Robin Brenneman, Cast:,Bobby: Sam Thorpe, Polly: Mackenzie Leland, Zangler; Thom Gall, Lank: David Boley, Irene: Taylor Oberschlake, Eugene: Andrew Conway, Patricia: Heather Sherrill, Mother: Tobi Gerber, Everett: Bruce Hoffman, Follies Girls:, Tess: Joyce Patrone, Patsy: Alicia Hoffman, Mitzi: Rachel Arpin, Betsy: Taryn Hammond, Margie: Cindy Jacober, Vera: Jen Heimann, Elaine: Tina Schreck, Susie: Sarah Poff, Sheila: Laura Lambert, Louise: Amber Geiser, Cynthia Criss Knochel, Randi Honkonen, Barb Lubberger, Mindy Smith, Cowboys: Jimmy: Tim Conway, Pete: Tim Norden, Custus: Nicholas Brunet, Wyatt: Corey Hamm, Billy: Emmett Hamm, Moose: Irion Mitchell, Mingo: Kurt Zielenbach, Sam: Gavin Hubbard, Harry the bartender: Jeff Hall, Perkins: DJ Williams, Chauffer: Jeff Hall, Ensemble: Jessie Strait, Jessica Alkire, Leah Pfefferle, Carolyn Hughes, Halle Naveja, Carrie Hays, Fran Leland, Lynda Fromm, Roberta Adams, Peggy Rennick, Kathy Whipp, Katie Larson, Erika Pearsol , Faith Riddlebaugh, Ila Jean Stamper.

Performances run July 15, 16, 8:00 pm & July 17, 3:00 pm at Hilliard Darby HS Performing Arts Center, 4200 Leppert Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2185988®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hilliardartscouncil.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer