Photos: First look at Gallery Players' INTIMATE APPAREL

The time is 1905, the place the Lower East Side. Sewing beautiful lingerie gives Esther, an African American seamstress, an intimate look at the love lives of her diverse clientele, but she yearns for a romance of her own. She finds herself in an epistolary courtship with a mysterious Caribbean man, though her heart secretly belongs to the Orthodox Jewish fabric merchant with whom she can never share a touch. Written by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner and MacArthur "Genius Grant" Awardee Lynn Nottage (Sweat, Ruined), this moving portrait of love, resilience, and the triumph of the human spirit has become one of the most beloved plays of our time.

By Lynn Nottage, Directed by Julie Whitney Scott Cast: Esther - Latifat Sulaimon, George - El-Ryck Kendrick, Mayme - Brooklyn Smith, Mr. Marks - Jacob Erney, Mrs. Dickson - Cathy Bean, Mrs. Van Buren - Ella Palardi, Piano Player - Kelton D Waller.

Performances run Feb. 4 - 12, 2023. Gallery Players, 1125 College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Please visit https://columbusjcc.org/intimate-apparel/ to get specific showtimes and purchase tickets.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer