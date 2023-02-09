Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's FORBIDDEN BROADWAY

In this long-running Off-Broadway hit musical revue, Broadway's greatest musical legends meet Broadway's greatest satirist in this hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of the theatre's greatest stars and songwriters.

Book and Lyrics by Gerard Alessandrini, Directed by Joe Bishara, Cast includes Matt Piper, Edin Kebede, Grace Emmenegger-Conrad, William Darby IV

Performances run Feb 9 - 18, 2023 at Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer