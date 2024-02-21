Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School Drama Club's THE SOUND OF MUSIC

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars.

The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscer Hammerstein II, Book by Howard Lindsy and Russel Crouse, Director - Jeff Horst; Technical Director - Nick Hahn, Music Director - Zack Pytel, Choreographer - Colleen Creghan, Orchestra Conductor - Brian Stevens, Cast - Maria Rainer - Alyssa Andresen, Mother Abbess - Ava Rogers, Sister Berthe - Erica Raju, Sister Margaretta - Molly Grimm, Sister Sophia - Mia Gartner, Captain Georg von Trapp - Brady Williams, Franz - Owen Wise, Frau Schmidt - Elizabeth Olms, Rolf Gruber - Joseph Gagnon, Liesl von Trapp - Elyse Janikian, Friedrich von Trapp - Sophie Ordonio, Louisa von Trapp - Sammi Berniger, Kurt von Trapp - Roma Chitale, Brigitta von Trapp - Lyra Marshall, Marta von Trapp - Mia Chignolli, Gretl von Trapp - Adrienne Wise, Max Detweiler - Dillon Crabtree, Herr Zeller - Alex Vilkinofsky, Frau Zeller - Charlotte Ware, Baron Elberfeld - Donovan Koeven, Baroness Elberfeld - Emily Petrill. Admiral von Schreiber - Armaan Khan, Ursula - Riley McClain, A New Postulant - Violet Snethkamp, Lieutenant Vogel - Matthew Eckleberry, Hauptmann, soldier - Ethan Strock, Ulrich, soldier - Donovan Koeven, Steinhart, soldier - Bennett Zamora, Nuns & Party Guests - Isabella Ahlum, Mia Gartner, Shaena Khouw, Hope Marshall, Riley McClain, Elizabeth Olms, Katie Perrault, Emily Petrill, Violet Snethkamp, Anna VanNorman, Charlotte Ware, Elsa Westover.

Performances run February 22, 23, 24 @ 7pm and February 24 @ 1pm at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets call 614-718-8263

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer