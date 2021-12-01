Photos: First look at Curtain Players' WOMEN PLAYING HAMLET

Hamlet's a challenge for any actor, but when Jessica is cast as the titular character in a New York production, it sends her into an existential tailspin. It doesn't help that her acting coach is borderline abusive, or that every Starbucks barista with an MFA tells her she's too young for the role. Or that she's somehow managed to make Sir Patrick Stewart her nemesis. Not to mention the fact that she's a woman. How can Jessica figure out "to be or not to be," when she can't even figure out herself? Featuring an all-female cast performing multiple roles, Women Playing Hamlet is rip-roaring fun for Shakespeare fans and haters alike.

Written by William Missouri Downs, Directed by Heather Schultz, Produced by Debb Miller, Stage Manager Wendy Brinker, the Cast includes: Sharifa Andrews (Lord Darby and more), Hope Bailey (HSN Hostess and more), Ashton Brammer (Emily Ostergaard and more), Julie Emmert-Silvius (Mother and more), Briana Harger (Jessica), Lynn Hull (Gwen), & Colleen Underwood (Barista Actress and more).

Performances run December 3rd thru the 19th, 2021 at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer