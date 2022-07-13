Photos: First look at CYCLODRAMA's FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL

Firebringer is an original story that follows a tribe of prehistoric humans as they struggle to survive the stone age. The musical is set in the prehistoric era of mankind and deals with the ramifications of new inventions. At the dawn of humanity, one tribe of cave-people survived the many trials of prehistoric life under the wise leadership of Jemilla, The Peacemaker. Jemilla taught her people to express themselves, rather than bashing each others' heads with rocks and eating each others' babies. But one member of the tribe doesn't seem to fit in: Zazzalil. She's always trying to invent things to make life easier... for herself. While out hatching her latest scheme, Zazzalil stumbles upon the most important discovery in history. One that will pit her tribe against woolly mammoths, sabre-toothed tigers, and change the world forever. She'll travel from omega to alpha, and become... the Firebringer!

Music and Lyrics by Meredith Stepien & Mark Swiderski. Book by Nick Lang, Matt Lang, & Brian Holden. Arranged by Clark Baxtresser & Pierce Siebers. Directed by Josh Kaplonski, Cast : Jemilla - Kam McCluer, Zazzalil - Carolyn Cutri, Keeri - Kore McKelvey, Molag - Jennifer Zwaap, Schwoopsie - Emily Church, Ducker - Taylor Ervin, Smelly Balls - Sonny Panzica, Emberly - Macey Heslet, Chorn - Lauren Murphy, Tiblyn - Isabella Audia, Grunt - Mollie Kalaycio

Performances are July 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, & 30, at Club Diversity, 863 South High St. Columbus OH. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.cyclodrama.com/tickets

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer