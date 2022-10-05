Photos: First look at CYCLODRAMA's EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

This hilarious show takes all the elements of the cult classic films The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness and combines them into one of the craziest experiences of all time. Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It's all up to Ash (a housewares employee turned demon-killing hero) and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes ... and all to music. And with an incredible combination of blood, jokes, cheesy effects and awesome musical numbers, Evil Dead The Musical is unlike any show you've ever seen. While the Evil Dead films are the definition of cult movies, as a stage show, Evil Dead: The Musical has become a cult sensation of its own. The show played off-Broadway in New York, has broken records in Toronto, has won awards in Korea and has had more than 200 productions mounted across the globe.

Book and lyrics by George Reinblatt. Music by Frank Cipolla, Christopher Bond, Melissa Morris and George Reinblatt. Music supervision by Frank Cipolla. Additional lyrics by Christopher Bond. Additional music by Rob Daleman. Cast : Ash - Andre Tomlinson, Annie - Macey Heslet, Cheryl - Lauren Murphy, Jake - Sam Thorpe, Scott - Josh Kaplonski, Linda - Kam McCluer, Ed - Sonny Panzica, Shelly - Taylor Ervin, Fake Shemps - Tay Lehotay & Emily Church.

Performances are Oct 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 & 22, 2022, at Club Diversity, 863 South High St. Columbus OH. For tickets or more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201099®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyclodrama.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer