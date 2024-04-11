Photos: First look at Bruce Jacklin & Company's THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This joyful and exuberant, yet ultimately touching, comedy focuses on three women at crossroads in their lives—the Wild sisters of Winedale, Virginia. Fanny and Willa and their frustratingly quirky sister-in-law Johnnie Faye. This feisty and fun-loving trio has supported and cheered one another through life’s highs and lows through the years. And they really need each other now, as Fanny experiences a hilariously inappropriate reaction to her 60th birthday, while Willa is so stressed out from her nursing job she resorts to vodka and speed-knitting to cope, and Johnnie Faye, determined to put her year of fraught widowhood behind her, desperately tries to find a man. These women’s lives are further upended by the responsibility of caring for their free-spirited, ailing aunt and the realization that they are drowning under loads of family keepsakes and possessions nobody wants—especially them!

By Jones Hope Wooten Director - Bruce Jacklin, Stage Manager - Jennifer Walters, Cast: Fanny Wild Cantrelle - Patti Goeppinger, Willa Wild - Maureen Browning, Johnny Faye “Jef” Wild - Mary Spence, Doreen Whitman/Glenda Bates - Susan Moreland, Flo Hudson/Nora Griffin - Norita Hissong, Betty Dunlap/Edith Macklin - Leah Miller.

Performances are April 12 - 27, 2024, at The Alcove Dinner Theatre, 116 South Main St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://tickets.alcoverestaurant.com/index.php/en/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer