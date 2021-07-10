Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at BRAVO's A NIGHT OF BROADWAY

A Fundraiser for the Buckeye Region Anti-Violence Organization (BRAVO)

Jul. 10, 2021  

The Buckeye Region Anti-Violence Org (BRAVO) has been serving the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual communities since 1996. A Night of Broadway is a comedy cabaret titled Laughing in the Faces of Hate & Violence. Local performers are presenting the cabaret as a fundraiser for BRAVO.

Hosted By: Gretta Goodbottom, Artistic Director: Shane G. Trace, Assistant Director: Dawn Wagner, Accompanist: Elizabeth Troyer. Cast: Kim Garrison Hopcraft, Karla Kruse, Ryan Patrick Jones, Andrew LeVan, Nadia Marshall, Stephen Sollars, Krista Stauffer, Cassandra Deskins-Taylor, Nick Van Atta, Katie Wagner, Thom Christopher Warren, Shinesha Yoder, and Jordan Young.

Performances are July 9th and 10th, 2021 at by District West, 145 N 5th St, Columbus, OH 43215. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://tinyurl.com/253fm74z. If you can't make it, but want to donate visit http://bravo.equitashealth.org.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

From This Author Jerri Shafer