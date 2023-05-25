Photos: First look at Alex Oliszweski's The Survivors Way

JOIN US! for 4 live performances of a newly devised digital media work by Alex Oliszweski, Associate Professor of Theatre, Film and Media Arts and ACCAD. Alex and his performance and production team will present The Survivors Way Thursday, May 25th; 3:00 pm, Friday, May 26th, 6:00 pm, Saturday, May 27th; 3:00 pm, and Saturday, May 27th; 7:00 pm. The event is Free and Open to the public. Seating is limited. Please sign up by ordering tickets via Event Brite.

The Survivor's Way is a poetic and visually stunning media and animation heavy play that chronicles the transformative journey of a young man. Armed with knowledge from his father and mother, he embarks on a mystical adventure that begins in a maze of boxes and ascends into the cosmic void, guided by a kite, a rainbow, the stories of his family.

The play is a testament to personal growth and the challenges we all face in embracing and choosing life. It is a tale of love and friendship, courage and fear, and the innate power within each of us to face intergenerational trauma and the unknown.

Although not directly linked to Shakespeare, "The Survivor's Way" subtly responds to the existential query posed in Hamlet: To be or not to be. It explores the same realm of human emotion and decision-making. Underscoring the profound significance of choosing 'to be'. The play highlights the journey of navigating life's labyrinthine mysteries and complexities, a journey emblematic of walking the path known as the Survivor's Way.

Note: Performances will be held in the ACCAD Motion Lab Studio, 350 Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43210

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer