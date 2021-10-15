Photos: First Look at THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at the Garden Theatre

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

Book, Music & Lyrics by Richard O'Brien. Directed and Choreographed by Edward Carignan. The cast includes: Nick Hardin as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Cody Schmid as Brad Majors, Tess Marshall as Janet Weiss, Madelyn Lego/Jordan Shafer as Magenta, Lisa Glover as Columbia, Cody Westbrook as Riff Raff, Joshua Schirtzinger as Rocky, Luke Bovenizer as Narrator, Adam Williams as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Hunter Minor as Phantom, Joe Gallagher as Phantom, Rachel Courtney as Phantom, Andre Tomlinson as Phantom, Miguel Angel Almanzar as Phantom, Lincoln Bedford as Phantom, and Cary Mitchell as Standby/Swing.

Audiences are asked to be masked for the show as well as provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test prior to entry. The Rocky Horror Show is 90 minutes with no intermission and returns to the Garden Theater, 1187 North High St., Columbus, Ohio from Oct 15-31, 2021. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays only at 11pm with a special Halloween performance at 7pm. The bar is open and participation bags will be available. Get your seats today at www.cbusarts.com or call 614-469-0939!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer