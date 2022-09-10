Photos: First Look at Short North Stage's TICK, TICK…BOOM!

Short North Stage will present a limited run of Tick Tick... Boom! as a benefit for the theater. Show dates are September 9th and 10th at 7pm and September 11th at 2pm. Tickets are $100 and may be purchased at www.cbusarts.com or by calling the CbusArts Box Office at 614-469-0939. There will be a free catered reception following each show. Visit www.shortnorthstage.org for more information.

Check out photos from the production below!

Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick... Boom!. This autobiographical musical recently made into a Netflix film by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theater. His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue and, yet, Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical. Set in 1990, this compelling story of personal discovery is presented as a rock musical filled with instantly appealing melodies and a unique blend of musical theater styles.

Directed by Anthony C. Daniel, the cast includes: Jonathan * Joe Chisholm, Michael and Others * AJ Lockhart, and Susan and Others * Jenna Brooke Scannelli.

Next up for Short North Stage is Rent running October 6th thru November 6th, and The Rocky Horror Show running October 13 thru the 30th. For more information on upcoming productions, how you can get involved or donate to support live theatre, visit: https://www.shortnorthstage.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer