Photos: First Look at Original Productions Theatre's 40 ACRES

A World Premiere! 40 Acres is a romantic drama that tells the tale of two people facing the dangers of interracial marriage in Tuskegee, Alabama, 1899. Armed with nothing but an unshakable conviction that their happiness is just beyond the impenetrable horizon, perhaps the answer lies in the outcome of their fate.

By Davion Tynarious Brown, Directed by Joe Bishara, Cast: Kaiser: Davion Tynarious Brown, MaryAnn: Samantha Woodill, Arlen: Phil Cunningham, Cellmate: Rusty Wummel, Jack Meadows: Richard Wilson, Dennis: Charlie Rowe, Lenny: Bobby Loyd, Bridgette: Julia Cannell, Milly: Jasmine Newman, Lorelei: Bethany Schoeff, Father Henry: Rock Mitchell, Sheriff Callahan: Ben Hartwig, Man 1: Jacob Erney, Man 2: Nicolas Brunet

Performances run June 15-17 and 22-24 at 7:30 pm, June 18 at 2:00 pm at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017. Tickets and Information by calling 614-943-1776 or Click Here

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: JAMS Photography with photographer Dan Mitchell