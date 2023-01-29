Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Melissa Kelley's HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? A MUSICAL CABARET

How Do We Get There From Here? performed on Jan. 27th, 2023.

Jan. 29, 2023  

On January 27th, Vital Shift, LLC. presented Melissa Kelley's How Do We Get There from Here at Columbus Dance Theatre. Melissa Kelley explores who we are, who we want to be, and how we get there from here through an evening of song and story.

Check out photos from the evening below!

Of the cabaret, Kelley states: "As long as I can remember, I have made art to make sense of life. Art asks life's big questions. It helps us to pause. To feel. To think. To wonder. If we're lucky, it might even point us to some answers.

I am so curious about why people do what they do, why we behave the way we do, and how and when we seek connection. Connection seems to be the one thing that we all desire to have, and there are so many things that get in the way of that.

Take for example, the binary. The idea that there are only two possibilities: this OR that. Conceptually, it simplifies things, but, when viewed through a binary lens, life loses its nuance and complexity, and, dare I say, we lose our humanity.

Humans are complicated creatures. None of us are all or nothing. We contain multitudes. We are the heroes, the villains, and even the bystanders in our stories. Which character do you most often play? What story are you telling? Is it the one you want to be creating? If not, how could you change it? How do you get there from here? Are you willing to take the journey?"

Music by: Lin-Manuel Miranda, David Shire, Benny Andersson, Tim Rice, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Sara Bareilles, Jule Styne, John Kander, Jason Robert Brown, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Marcy Heisler & Zina Goldrich, and Stephen Sondhiem.

Performed by: Melissa Kelley Directed by: Ryan Scarlata Vocal Music Director: Laura Portune Cordell Accompanist: Wendy Foster Producer: Melissa Kelley and VITAL Shift, LLC. Associate Producer: Nicolette Montana.

Recommended for ages 14+ due to mature subject matter. Content warning: this performance contains brief mentions of topics that could be distressing to folx sensitive to deadnaming, anti-trans/LGBTQIA legislation, and hate crimes.

Fundraising for Kaleidoscope Youth Center. Learn more about them here: https://www.kycohio.org.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: First Look at Melissa Kelley's HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? A MUSICAL CABARET

Photos: First Look at Melissa Kelley's HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? A MUSICAL CABARET

Photos: First Look at Melissa Kelley's HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? A MUSICAL CABARET

Photos: First Look at Melissa Kelley's HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? A MUSICAL CABARET

Photos: First Look at Melissa Kelley's HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? A MUSICAL CABARET

Photos: First Look at Melissa Kelley's HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? A MUSICAL CABARET

Photos: First Look at Melissa Kelley's HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? A MUSICAL CABARET

Photos: First Look at Melissa Kelley's HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? A MUSICAL CABARET

Photos: First Look at Melissa Kelley's HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? A MUSICAL CABARET

Photos: First Look at Melissa Kelley's HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? A MUSICAL CABARET

Photos: First Look at Melissa Kelley's HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? A MUSICAL CABARET

Photos: First Look at Melissa Kelley's HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? A MUSICAL CABARET

Photos: First Look at Melissa Kelley's HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? A MUSICAL CABARET

Photos: First Look at Melissa Kelley's HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? A MUSICAL CABARET

Photos: First Look at Melissa Kelley's HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? A MUSICAL CABARET



Photos: Curtain Players Presents Jonathan Larsons TICK, TICK...BOOM! Photo
Photos: Curtain Players Presents Jonathan Larson's TICK, TICK...BOOM!
Curtain Players presents tick, tick...BOOM! the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent.
Review: SIX: THE MUSICAL at Ohio Theatre Photo
Review: SIX: THE MUSICAL at Ohio Theatre
What did our critic think of SIX: THE MUSICAL at Ohio Theatre?
Wright State Theatre Presents ARCADIA Next Month Photo
Wright State Theatre Presents ARCADIA Next Month
Wright State Theatre will present Tom Stoppard's romantic play of ideas, ARCADIA at Wright State University's Creative Arts Center from February 3-12.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested ... (read more about this author)


Photos: Curtain Players Presents Jonathan Larson's TICK, TICK...BOOM!Photos: Curtain Players Presents Jonathan Larson's TICK, TICK...BOOM!
January 26, 2023

Curtain Players presents tick, tick...BOOM! the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent.
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORSPhotos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS
January 19, 2023

Neil Simons’ farce in two acts; this play takes place on a quiet May evening at an upscale Victorian home in Palisades about twenty miles north of New York City where 4 couples are getting together for the 10th anniversary party of Charlie Brock, the Deputy Mayor of New York, and his wife, Myra. Watch as everything goes topsy-turvy from the start. Performances run Jan. 20 - Feb. 5, 2023 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link:https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66825
Photos: First look at MTVarts' A NIGHT OF ONE-ACTSPhotos: First look at MTVarts' A NIGHT OF ONE-ACTS
January 13, 2023

Join us at warehouse14 for an evening (or afternoon) of one-acts in our pop-up blackbox. Limited seating, tickets $7. Directed by Mary Elizabeth Harris and Christopher Hartman. Performances are Jan 13 & 14 7:30 pm, Jan 15 2:00 pm at Warehouse14, 14 East Ohio Ave, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.
Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School Drama Club's STUDENT DIRECTED ONE ACTSPhotos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School Drama Club's STUDENT DIRECTED ONE ACTS
January 5, 2023

Plays by Jerrod Ward, Shivi Pallerla, Nick Hahn, Garth Wingfield, Trey Worthen and Thomas Terrell. This season's annual event features stories about an alien who visits a diner and stumbles on love, a hidden creature who snatches snacks, a support group who have a common unfortunate circumstance, strangers who meet in a waiting room, and a noir-style comedy about a detective reminiscing about one of his greatest cases ever! There is something for everyone in this evening of fast-paced entertainment! Performances run January 5, 6, & 7 @ 7pm at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/69642
Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's A CHRISTMAS CAROLPhotos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
December 9, 2022

A holiday tradition for over 25 years, the Hilliard Arts Council is producing its annual performances of A Christmas Carol. Adapted from the beloved classic story by Charles Dickens, this multi-generational production is the Hilliard Art Council’s annual charity event with all proceeds going to Hilliard Food Pantry and Firefighters for Kids. Enjoyed by people of all ages, A Christmas Carol is a true family event – with a 1 hour runtime, it’s a great theatrical experience even for young children. By Charles Dickens, Directed by Douglas J Williams. Performances run Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7pm, Sunday at 3:00pm, at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/
share