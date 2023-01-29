Photos: First Look at Melissa Kelley's HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? A MUSICAL CABARET

On January 27th, Vital Shift, LLC. presented Melissa Kelley's How Do We Get There from Here at Columbus Dance Theatre. Melissa Kelley explores who we are, who we want to be, and how we get there from here through an evening of song and story.

Check out photos from the evening below!

Of the cabaret, Kelley states: "As long as I can remember, I have made art to make sense of life. Art asks life's big questions. It helps us to pause. To feel. To think. To wonder. If we're lucky, it might even point us to some answers.

I am so curious about why people do what they do, why we behave the way we do, and how and when we seek connection. Connection seems to be the one thing that we all desire to have, and there are so many things that get in the way of that.

Take for example, the binary. The idea that there are only two possibilities: this OR that. Conceptually, it simplifies things, but, when viewed through a binary lens, life loses its nuance and complexity, and, dare I say, we lose our humanity.

Humans are complicated creatures. None of us are all or nothing. We contain multitudes. We are the heroes, the villains, and even the bystanders in our stories. Which character do you most often play? What story are you telling? Is it the one you want to be creating? If not, how could you change it? How do you get there from here? Are you willing to take the journey?"

Music by: Lin-Manuel Miranda, David Shire, Benny Andersson, Tim Rice, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Sara Bareilles, Jule Styne, John Kander, Jason Robert Brown, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Marcy Heisler & Zina Goldrich, and Stephen Sondhiem.

Performed by: Melissa Kelley Directed by: Ryan Scarlata Vocal Music Director: Laura Portune Cordell Accompanist: Wendy Foster Producer: Melissa Kelley and VITAL Shift, LLC. Associate Producer: Nicolette Montana.

Recommended for ages 14+ due to mature subject matter. Content warning: this performance contains brief mentions of topics that could be distressing to folx sensitive to deadnaming, anti-trans/LGBTQIA legislation, and hate crimes.

Fundraising for Kaleidoscope Youth Center. Learn more about them here: https://www.kycohio.org.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer