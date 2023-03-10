Photos: First Look at Curtain Players' THE GODS OF COMEDY

What do you do when you're a Classics professor at one of the greatest universities in America and find a long lost manuscript by Euripides that will make you famous throughout the world? You lose it, of course. And then you call on the Ancient Greek Gods of Comedy to get you out of the mess. For young professor Daphne Rain, the first surprise is that the gods show up. And the second surprise is that any two people - even if they are gods - can wreak so much havoc on one university. The Ivy League will never be the same as a pair of screwball deities encounters the carnal complexity of college coeds, campus capers, and conspicuous consumption.

Written by Ken Ludwig, Directed by Cathy Cordy, Cast: Randy Benge (Dionysus), Tiarra Dapo (Daphne), Julie Emmert-Silvius (Dean Trickett), Brian Henry (Aristide/Alexsi/Ares), Lynne Rouzer (Thalia), Daniel Sawtelle (Ralph), & Heather Schultz (Brooklyn/Zoe)

Performances run March 10 - 25, 2023 at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer