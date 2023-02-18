Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Columbus Children's Theatre's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

The Spongebob Musical will run from Feb 10 - 19, 2023.

Feb. 18, 2023  

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

This critically-acclaimed musical is based on the Nickelodeon animated series by Stephen Hillenburg, Book by Kyle Jarrow, Musical Production Conceived byTina Landau, Featuring music from over 25 different artists and bands, Director - Greg Hellems, Cast: Matthew Phillips, Melody Wojno, Winnona Maddrey, Caliph Scott, Jay Rittberger, Tom Murdock, Amy Lang, Lyndsey Adams, Justin King, Chirs Johnson, Aaron Natarelli, Dallas Ray, Patrick Doss, Amy Rittberger, Kara Hancock, Jered Shaffer, Kennedy Spitzer, Kelley Hogan, Lizzie Huelskamp, Cameron Wilson.

Performances are Feb 10 - 19, 2023 at the Lincoln Theatre 769 E. Long St., Columbus, OH 43204. For tickets or more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225726®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcolumbuschildrenstheatre.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: First Look at Columbus Children's Theatre's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Photos: First Look at Columbus Children's Theatre's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Photos: First Look at Columbus Children's Theatre's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Photos: First Look at Columbus Children's Theatre's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Photos: First Look at Columbus Children's Theatre's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Photos: First Look at Columbus Children's Theatre's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Photos: First Look at Columbus Children's Theatre's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Photos: First Look at Columbus Children's Theatre's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL




Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Companys FORBIDDEN BROADWAY Photo
Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's FORBIDDEN BROADWAY
In this long-running Off-Broadway hit musical revue, Broadway's greatest musical legends meet Broadway's greatest satirist in this hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of the theatre's greatest stars and songwriters.
Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Arts Consortiums DANCING QUEEN: An ABBA Salute Photo
Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Art's Consortium's DANCING QUEEN: An ABBA Salute
Mount Vernon Arts Consortium presented Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute on Feb. 4, 2023 Upcoming shows include Paul Reiser: Live Stand Up Comedy on Friday March 3rd, 2023 and An Evening with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives on Saturday April 8th. For more info or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.mvac.org.
Review: SLAVE PLAY at Short North Stage Photo
Review: SLAVE PLAY at Short North Stage
What did our critic think of SLAVE PLAY at Short North Stage? People always ask critics two questions: “did you like it?” and “is it worth seeing?” When it comes time to discuss SLAVE PLAY, these two questions are going to be tough to answer. Did I like it? From a theatrical rubric, it checks off the boxes of fantastic acting and wonderful direction, and powerful message. However, is it enjoyable? At times yes … and sometimes it felt like a punch to the stomach.  
Photos: First look at The Alcove Dinner Theatre and Bruce Jacklin & Companys STEEL MAG Photo
Photos: First look at The Alcove Dinner Theatre and Bruce Jacklin & Company's STEEL MAGNOLIAS
Don't miss this hilarious and touching comedy about friendship through the good times and the bad. Join us at Truvy's beauty salon, where all the ladies who are 'anybody' come to have their hair done. By Robert Harling, Directed by Bruce Jacklin, performed by Bruce Jacklin & Company, the Cast includes: Courtney Decosky, Megan Bell, Kelly Lauth, Sage Szucs, CateBlair-Wilhelm, Jackie Bates Performances are Feb.3 - Mar. 4 , 2023, at The Alcove Dinner Theatre, 116 South Main St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.alcoverestaurant.com/dinner-theatre.html#/

From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested ... (read more about this author)


Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's FORBIDDEN BROADWAYPhotos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's FORBIDDEN BROADWAY
February 9, 2023

In this long-running Off-Broadway hit musical revue, Broadway's greatest musical legends meet Broadway's greatest satirist in this hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of the theatre's greatest stars and songwriters.
Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Art's Consortium's DANCING QUEEN: An ABBA SalutePhotos: Inside Mount Vernon Art's Consortium's DANCING QUEEN: An ABBA Salute
February 6, 2023

Mount Vernon Arts Consortium presented Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute on Feb. 4, 2023 Upcoming shows include Paul Reiser: Live Stand Up Comedy on Friday March 3rd, 2023 and An Evening with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives on Saturday April 8th. For more info or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.mvac.org.
Photos: First look at The Alcove Dinner Theatre and Bruce Jacklin & Company's STEEL MAGNOLIASPhotos: First look at The Alcove Dinner Theatre and Bruce Jacklin & Company's STEEL MAGNOLIAS
February 3, 2023

Don't miss this hilarious and touching comedy about friendship through the good times and the bad. Join us at Truvy's beauty salon, where all the ladies who are 'anybody' come to have their hair done. By Robert Harling, Directed by Bruce Jacklin, performed by Bruce Jacklin & Company, the Cast includes: Courtney Decosky, Megan Bell, Kelly Lauth, Sage Szucs, CateBlair-Wilhelm, Jackie Bates Performances are Feb.3 - Mar. 4 , 2023, at The Alcove Dinner Theatre, 116 South Main St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.alcoverestaurant.com/dinner-theatre.html#/
Photos: First look at Gallery Players' INTIMATE APPARELPhotos: First look at Gallery Players' INTIMATE APPAREL
February 2, 2023

The time is 1905, the place the Lower East Side. Sewing beautiful lingerie gives Esther, an African American seamstress, an intimate look at the love lives of her diverse clientele, but she yearns for a romance of her own. She finds herself in an epistolary courtship with a mysterious Caribbean man, though her heart secretly belongs to the Orthodox Jewish fabric merchant with whom she can never share a touch. Written by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner and MacArthur “Genius Grant” Awardee Lynn Nottage (Sweat, Ruined), this moving portrait of love, resilience, and the triumph of the human spirit has become one of the most beloved plays of our time. By Lynn Nottage, Directed by Julie Whitney Scott Cast: Esther - Latifat Sulaimon, George - El-Ryck Kendrick, Mayme - Brooklyn Smith, Mr. Marks - Jacob Erney, Mrs. Dickson - Cathy Bean, Mrs. Van Buren - Ella Palardi, Piano Player - Kelton D Waller. Performances run Feb. 4 - 12, 2023. Gallery Players, 1125 College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Please visit https://columbusjcc.org/intimate-apparel/ to get specific showtimes and purchase tickets.
Photos: First Look At Imagine Productions' 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITIONPhotos: First Look At Imagine Productions' 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION
February 1, 2023

A picture is worth 1,000 words — what about a song? Can a picture inspire a song or fifteen? In 35mm, each photo creates a unique song, moments frozen in time; a glimmer of a life unfolding, a glimpse of something happening. A stunning new multimedia musical which explores a groundbreaking new concept in musical theatre... This intricately woven collection of stories told through song reimagines what the modern American musical can be.
share