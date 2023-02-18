Photos: First Look at Columbus Children's Theatre's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

This critically-acclaimed musical is based on the Nickelodeon animated series by Stephen Hillenburg, Book by Kyle Jarrow, Musical Production Conceived byTina Landau, Featuring music from over 25 different artists and bands, Director - Greg Hellems, Cast: Matthew Phillips, Melody Wojno, Winnona Maddrey, Caliph Scott, Jay Rittberger, Tom Murdock, Amy Lang, Lyndsey Adams, Justin King, Chirs Johnson, Aaron Natarelli, Dallas Ray, Patrick Doss, Amy Rittberger, Kara Hancock, Jered Shaffer, Kennedy Spitzer, Kelley Hogan, Lizzie Huelskamp, Cameron Wilson.

Performances are Feb 10 - 19, 2023 at the Lincoln Theatre 769 E. Long St., Columbus, OH 43204. For tickets or more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225726®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcolumbuschildrenstheatre.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer