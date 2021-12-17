Photos: First Look At VPCT's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

The Victoria Players Children's Theater will return to the stage with their production of It's a Wonderful Life this weekend, December 17-19, 2021. Featuring a cast of thirty-five actors ranging in ages from 5-16, the play adapted by Doug Rand and produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc., is the classic retelling of the beloved Christmas story. The show is directed by this year's OCTA Spirit of Community Theatre Award Winner Jill Henwood, and is being performed at the Victoria Opera House in Baltimore, Ohio.

Check out photos below!

Cast members include Carson Drury (George Bailey), Joshua Henwood (mid-George), Micah Fisher (young George, ensemble), Abby Todd (Mrs. Bailey), Alaina Smith (Uncle Billy), Kendra Chaffin (Mary Bailey), Heidi Chabot (mid-Mary), Rachel Sponseller (young Mary, ensemble), Lily Endsley (Clarence), Juliana Chianese (Jo), Riann Lee (Frankie), Bailey Shy (Mr. Potter), Julia Paini (Violet Bick), Lyvia VanValkenburg (young Violet, ensemble), Charlie Sponseller (Pop Bailey, ensemble), Jack Westhoven (Harry Bailey, ensemble), Paige Smith (Cousin Tilly, ensemble), Evelyn Howard (Cousin Eustace, Martini), Drew Morris (Ernie), Kamryn VanValkenburg (Bert, ensemble), Adam Stallard (Sam Wainwright, ensemble), Claire Westhoven (Mickie, ensemble), Elizabeth Conn (Flo, ensemble), Claire Chapman (Potter's Assistant, ensemble), Austin Endsley (Jake, ensemble), Sonnie Hysell (Janie, ensemble), Joseph Moriarty (Tommy, ensemble), Liam Stallard (Pete, ensemble), Teagan Belcher (Zuzu, ensemble), Eli Zahler (young Harry, ensemble), Annalise Thomas (Ruth Bailey, ensemble), Shaylee Brown (Mr. Gower), Lysmay Valencia (Annie, ensemble), Millie Gibson (Dr. Campbell, ensemble), and Brianna Bigler (Mrs. Hatch, ensemble).

These young actors have worked for three months to prepare for this weekend's shows, adding a fourth show when it became apparent that there was a need for more tickets. They are just as excited to return to the stage as our audience is to come experience live theater again. There are still some tickets available on Saturday afternoon and evening.

"I'm so proud of these young actors and what they are accomplishing with this play. This version of 'It's a Wonderful Life' contains 72 roles. That's a lot for any theater, but it's especially challenging in children's theater and these kids are handling it like pros. I can't wait for everyone to see their hard work and to experience this 'wonderful' production!"- Jill Henwood

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/VPCTheater

Photo Credit: Amy Todd