Photos: First Look At THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL At Victoria Players Children's Theater

Victoria Players Children's Theater is proud to present The SpongeBob Musical this weekend! The stakes are higher than ever, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts and the future is uncertain. When all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero arises. Show dates and time are July 22 at 7pm, July 23 at 2pm and 7pm, and July 24 at 2pm in the Liberty Union High School Auditorium, 500 W Washington St. Baltimore, OH 43105. Tickets are available here.

The cast and crew have been working hard this summer to recreate and immerse you in the world of Bikini Bottom and hope you will join them on this amazing adventure. The show features Nicholas Henwood as SpongeBob, Izzy Vatter as Patrick Star, Heidi Chabot as Sandy Cheeks, Alaina Smith as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Dylan Wynkoop as Eugene H. Krabs, Abby Todd as Pearl Krabs, Jack Westhoven as Sheldon J. Plankton, Lily Endsley as Karen the Computer, Rachel Sponseller as Perch Perkins, Katelyn Wynkoop as Patchy the Pirate/Buster Bluetang, Reagan Thomas as French Narrator, Anna Weber as Mrs. Puff, Benjamin Chabot as Larry the Lobster, AJ Buford as Old Man Jenkins, Riann Lee as Johnny the Bartender, and Shaylee Brown as Mayor. Ensemble members include Leigha Hawkins, Austin Endsley, Claire Westhoven, Makenna Balko, Evan Bartos, Caroline Endsley, Olivia Enyart, Cienna Lodge, Keegan Lodge, Joseph Moriarty, Julia Paini, and Paige Smith.

Photo Credit: Amy Todd