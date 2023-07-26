Photos: First Look At THE LITTLE MERMAID At The Victoria Players Children's Theatre

The production, directed by Jill Henwood, features the musical talents of more than 50 children and teens from Central and Southeastern Ohio.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

The Victoria Players Children's Theatre will take audiences to mysterious fathoms below July 27-30 when it performs The Little Mermaid at Liberty Union High School in Baltimore. The production, directed by Jill Henwood, features the musical talents of more than 50 children and teens from Central and Southeastern Ohio. Tickets are $15 per person and are now on sale. They can be purchased here.

Henwood, who has directed multiple plays and musicals for the VPCT since 2020, admits she was initially hesitant about bringing the beloved Disney classic to the stage, in part because the production requires unique choreography, costumes and stage effects to transport its audience to Ariel's world under the sea.

"It’s hard to be underwater characters on stage, but we did it with The SpongeBob Musical really well (in 2022), so I figured I could enhance it and effectively pull it off," she said. "We just finished a run through of the first act, and it’s really fantastic!"

Henwood said her young cast and crew all have a mutual love for theater and work extremely hard to give the audience a great show. The cast not only commits to weekly rehearsals for three months, but they participate in several community functions, including Pickerington Community Chorus and the Lancaster Festival. 

Victoria Players Children's Theater is a youth theater group and subcommittee of the Baltimore Downtown Restoration Committee that operates out of the Victoria Opera House in Baltimore, OH. VPCT is open to children ages 6-18 and typically performs two productions a year.

Disney's The Little Mermaid is licensed by Music Theatre International. Music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and book by Doug Wright. Based on the Hans Christian Anderson story and the Disney film that was produced by Howard Ashman and John Musker and written and directed by John Musker and Ron Clements. Originally produced by Disney Theatrical Productions.

Photo Credit: Brooke Vatter

