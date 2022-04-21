Photos: First Look At ONCE At Center Theater

Get a first look at rehearsal photos for Renaissance Theatre's upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical ONCE!

A testament to the transcendent power of love and music takes center stage at the Renaissance Theatre's black box venue, Theatre 166 in Mansfield, Ohio. The musical-book by Enda Walsh; music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová-based on John Carney's Academy Award-winning indie film of the same name.

The story follows a Dublin street musician who's about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. There's no mistaking the chemistry between them. As it begins to grow, his music soars to powerful, new heights. Theirs is an unlikely connection, though, that turns out to be deeper and more complex than other everyday romances. Once is an unforgettable story about going for one's dreams and the power of music to connect us all.

Once on the Center Theater stage, April 22-24 & April 29-May 1, 2022. Tickets are available online at rentickets.org.