Photos: First Look At Liberty Union Musical Theater's FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL

Friday is going to be freaky this week at the Liberty Union Musical Theater! Disney's Freaky Friday the Musical will be performed Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19 at 7pm, and Sunday, March 20 at 2pm at the Liberty Union High School Auditorium, 500 W Washington St., Baltimore, OH. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61680. The show is directed and choreographed by Jill Henwood, with musical direction and production credit to Emily Fisher.

Check out photos below!

Cast members include Alexandria Potts as Katherine and Heidi Chabot as Ellie, the mom and daughter duo who can't see eye to eye, but have to figure out how to get out of each other's heads before the big wedding day. Nick Buskirk is the understanding fiancé Mike and Jack Westhoven steals scenes as little brother Fletcher. Ellie is supported by her best friends Monica (Alison Sponseller) and Karl (Micah Fisher) as she battles the mean girls (Kristin Morris as Savannah and Masie Buskirk as Kitty) and connects with her crush (Joshua Donald as Adam). Adding to the craziness of the day, Katherine is visited by reporter Danielle (Emily Hendershot) and photographer Louis (Rachel Sponseller) who are interviewing her and her frazzled assistant Torrey (Makayla Rice) for a magazine cover story. Joining the main cast in the ensemble is Elizabeth Conn, Kendell Crandell, Kayli Curry, Elizabeth Dunbar, Caroline Endsley, Lily Endsley, Anna Fike, Jessica Fike, Keegan Lodge, Drew Morris, Rowan Palmer, Sasha Potts, Leiana Rice, Joselyn Shimmons, Bailey Shy, Charlie Sponseller, and Reagan Thomas.

Don't miss this fun, family friendly show with catchy songs and an amazingly talented cast!

Photo Credit: Amy Todd