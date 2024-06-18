Photos: First Look At FINDING NEMO, JR. At Victoria Players Children's Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See photos of the talented kids of Victoria Players Children's Theater in their production of Finding Nemo Jr.

The cast embarks on a journey through the sea, where Marlin (Weston Rogers) learns to go with the flow Dory (Amélie Baum) reminds us to just keep swimming and Nemo (Wren Dawson) finds the importance of family.

The cast is composed of 34 children between the ages of 5 and 16. As Abby Todd, the director of this production expresses, "It has been a blast working with these kids and seeing their love of theater grow!"

Go to VPCT.Ludus.com to get your tickets before it's too late!

Photo Credit: Amy Todd

Victoria Players Children's Theater's FINDING NEMO

Victoria Players Children's Theater's FINDING NEMO

Victoria Players Children's Theater's FINDING NEMO

Victoria Players Children's Theater's FINDING NEMO

Victoria Players Children's Theater's FINDING NEMO

Victoria Players Children's Theater's FINDING NEMO

Victoria Players Children's Theater's FINDING NEMO

Victoria Players Children's Theater's FINDING NEMO

Victoria Players Children's Theater's FINDING NEMO

Victoria Players Children's Theater's FINDING NEMO

Victoria Players Children's Theater's FINDING NEMO

Victoria Players Children's Theater's FINDING NEMO

Victoria Players Children's Theater's FINDING NEMO

Victoria Players Children's Theater's FINDING NEMO

Victoria Players Children's Theater's FINDING NEMO

Victoria Players Children's Theater's FINDING NEMO

Victoria Players Children's Theater's FINDING NEMO

Victoria Players Children's Theater's FINDING NEMO

Comments