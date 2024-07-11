Photos: Actors' Theatre Presents William Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT

Running July 18 - August 11, 2024 at Schiller Park Amphitheatre.
Actors' Theatre is presenting Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare, directed by Nina Martin and Rowan Winterwood, running July 18 - August 11, 2024 at Schiller Park Amphitheatre. See photos from the production.
William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, or What You Will is the Bard’s wild comedy of mistaken identity, lovesick servants, and literature’s most famous stocking-centered revenge plot. Orsino is in love with Olivia, who is in love with Cesario, who is really Viola in disguise, who is in love with Orsino! Meanwhile a drunken knight, madcap servants, and a wise fool negotiate their own romances and revenges.
Learn more here: https://theactorstheatre.org/2024-season/twelfth-night/
Photo Credit: Jabari Johnson
James George, Ollie Worden, Tiarra Dapo, and Be Bouley
James George, Ollie Worden, and Tiarra Dapo
Ollie Worden and Be Bouley
Tiarra Dapo, Ollie Worden, and James George
Tiarra Dapo, Ollie Worden, and James George
Ollie Worden and Be Bouley
Videos