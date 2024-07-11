Photos: Actors' Theatre Presents William Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actors' Theatre is presenting Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare, directed by Nina Martin and Rowan Winterwood, running July 18 - August 11, 2024 at Schiller Park Amphitheatre. See photos from the production.

William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, or What You Will is the Bard’s wild comedy of mistaken identity, lovesick servants, and literature’s most famous stocking-centered revenge plot. Orsino is in love with Olivia, who is in love with Cesario, who is really Viola in disguise, who is in love with Orsino! Meanwhile a drunken knight, madcap servants, and a wise fool negotiate their own romances and revenges.

Learn more here: https://theactorstheatre.org/2024-season/twelfth-night/

Photo Credit: Jabari Johnson

James George, Ollie Worden, Tiarra Dapo, and Be Bouley

James George, Ollie Worden, and Tiarra Dapo

Ollie Worden and Be Bouley

Tiarra Dapo, Ollie Worden, and James George

Tiarra Dapo, Ollie Worden, and James George

Ollie Worden and Be Bouley

