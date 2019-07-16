Photo Coverage: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s FULL BLOOM

Jul. 16, 2019  

FULL BLOOM by New Vision Dance Co. (NVD) celebrated 6 years of concert dance at the Garden Theater. The audience enjoyed an experience of a bouquet of dance onstage with Musical Theatre, Contemporary, Modern, Jazz, Hip Hop and Tap creations. Guest artists/collaborators include sculptor Sara Hahn, Starr Foster Dance from Richmond, VA, Jessica Gould, Lisa Glover, "Piper & Poppy", Katherine Burkman, Chad Goodwin and recording artist Mario Spinetti. Featuring choreography by Artistic Director Melissa Gould, Jonathon Hill, Dan Kiley and Michael Musarra. Performances were held July 12 & 13th, 2019 at the Garden Theatre.

Save the date, NVD's next show is "Come dance with me, a tribute to the Rat Pack". October 12th, 2019 at the McCoy in New Albany. For more information, visit: http://www.newvisiondanceco.org/

You can also support NVD by voting every day now thru August 9th for the company to be awarded through a contest for FCBank's 10 Fantastic Charities at https://survey.app.do/10fantasticcharities-2578745/i263dK0Y

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer


