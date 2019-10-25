Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents MATILDA

With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda The Musical is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Director: Chris Gallaugher, Music Director: Theo Jackson, and Choreographer: Jenny Small. Cast includes: Matilda - Juliana Chianese, Ms. Trunchbull - Joe Werstak, Mr. Wormwood - Brent Small, Mrs. Wormwood - Elizabeth West, Ms. Honey - Madi Ryan, Ms. Phelps - Mary Dupler, Doctor - Shelly Riggs, Escapologist - Paul Russell, Acrobat - Sarah Myers, Rodolfo - Chandler Brining, Michael Wormwood - Ian Lewis, Sergei - George Spence, Bruce - Zev Spence, Lavender - Julia Paini, Amanda - Olive Werstak, Matilda's other friends - Caitlin Spence, Kate Carter, Mary Garguilo, Nicholas Henwood, Anna Bartos, Kids Ensemble - Charlotte Emigh, Eden Rowe, Nora West, Melia Williams, Reagan Snell, Addie Moore, Alaina Echelbarger, Wren Jackson, Haley Grilli, Jack Mueller, Constance Glenn, Eli Smith, Mackenzie Tucker, Gabriella Baumbusch, Adult Ensemble - Keilyn Snell, Jill Henwood, Hannah Clark, Kari Rowe, Julie Cecutti.

Charlotte's Web performs October 25th thru November 3rd, 2019, Fri/Sat at 7:00pm and Sun at 3pm at The Wagnalls Memorial, 150 E. Columbus, St., Lithopolis, OH 43136.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://wagnalls.org/calendar/wagnalls-community-theater

