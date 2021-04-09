Photos: First look at New Albany High School's SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

The New Albany High School Theatre Department is proud to present the musical revue Smokey Joe's Cafe -- The Songs of Leiber and Stoller as its spring production!

Through the hit songs of writers Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, Smokey Joe's Cafe tells the story of American rock and roll's Golden Age. The duo's iconic tracks -- including "Hound Dog," "Jailhouse Rock," "Love Potion #9," and "Stand By Me," among many others -- form the basis for the characters' journey in the show, as they grow from high schoolers in the 1950s to adulthood in the 1960s. Their journey is that of our nation, as it took a step toward equality with the passage of the Civil Rights and Voting Acts of 1964 and 1965. The 1960s were a tumultuous period in American history, as the United States fought an increasingly unpopular foreign war in Vietnam and groups that had been historically oppressed sought equal rights and opportunities.

Two casts of 14, 28 performers in total, will take the stage at the McCoy Center for the Arts on April 8th - April 11th at the following times:

Cast "Rhythm and Blues" on Thursday, April 8th at 7 p.m.

Cast "Rock and Roll" on Friday, April 9th at 7 p.m.

Cast "Rock and Roll" on Saturday, April 10th at 2 p.m.

Cast "Rhythm and Blues" on Saturday, April 10th at 7 p.m.

Cast "Rhythm and Blues" on Sunday, April 11th at 2 p.m.

Cast "Rock and Roll" on Sunday, April 11th at 7 p.m.

For each performance, seating in the McCoy will be capped at 25% capacity, per Governor DeWine's most recent order for arts venues. Masks are required for in-person attendance at the performances. Because audience members are not permitted to gather before or after performances, we will open doors to the theatre 20 minutes before the start of the performance. We strongly recommend that you purchase your tickets in advance by visiting cbusarts.com. If you choose to buy tickets at the door, only debit or credit cards will be accepted to minimize contact between patrons and box office staff.

Patrons can choose to see the performances in person or to live stream them. If you select the live streaming option, you will be sent an email with the link to view the performance for which they purchased a ticket one hour before the show starts. You can find more information at: https://www.napls.us/Page/4174

You will not want to miss this incredible production that is sure to be fun for the whole family!!

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer