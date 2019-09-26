Photo Coverage: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

A chilling and mystifying study in mounting terror in which a small group of "psychically receptive" people are brought together in Hill House, a brooding, mid-Victorian mansion known as a place of evil and "contained ill will." Led by the learned Dr. Montague, who is conducting research in supernatural phenomena, the visitors have come to probe the secrets of the old house and to draw forth the mysterious powers that it is alleged to possess-powers which have brought madness and death to those who have lived therein in the past.

Directed by Donnie Lockwood, Stage Managed by John Gerard Glatz, CAST (In Order of Appearance): Colleen Underwood as Eleanor Vance, Holly Boso as Mrs. Dudley, Dana Ernest as Theodora, Jon Cullison as Luke Sanderson, Mark Dubovec as Dr. Montague, Krista Morelli as Mrs. Montague, Justin Varney as Arthur Parker.

Performances run September 27th thru October 13th, 2019 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. For reservations/more info visit: http://www.ltob.org or call 614-875-3919.

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





