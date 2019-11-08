Photo Coverage: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL
The Girls are Back! Be on hand as Betty, Lin, and Pickles jingle all the way with some new neighbors in an all-new, all-trailer-park musical - but with tinsel & Keg Nog!
Performances run November 8th thru the 24th, 2019 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. For reservations/more info visit: http://www.ltob.org or call 614-875-3919.
Check out a first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer