Photo Coverage: First look at Curtain Players' EPIC PROPORTIONS

Set in the 1930s, this comedy tells the story of two brothers who go to the Arizona desert to be extras in the huge Hollywood Biblical epic "Exeunt Omnes". Before you know it, Phil is directing the movie, and Benny is starring in it. To complicate matters further they both fall in love with the same woman, not to mention the gladiator battles, the Ten Plagues and a cast of thousands.

Epic Proportions is written by Larry Coen and David Crane, directed by Jeremy Sony and stage managed by Sara Weaver. Featuring:? Nathan Bashaw, Randy Benge, Michael Day, Emma Kinnison, Greg Kissner, Colin Luther, Rachel Luther, and Kyle Smith.

Performances run May 3rd thru May 19th at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer









