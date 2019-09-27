Photo Coverage: First look at A Night of Broadway's THE SECRET GARDEN

A Night of Broadway: The Secret Garden a Semi-Staged Concert Fundraiser for the Buckeye Region Anti-Violence Org. A Night of Broadway was founded 5 years ago by Shane Trace & Cassandra Taylor as a way to raise money for the Buckeye Region Anti-Violence Organization (BRAVO), which is a Division of Equitas Health. This year the tradition continues, but in a new and exciting way as we perform a semi-staged version of The Secret Garden! This musical is filled with a star studded cast of local Central Ohio talent!

BRAVO works to eliminate violence perpetrated on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression, intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and stalking through prevention, education, advocacy, violence documentation, and survivor services. For more information about BRAVO visit: http://bravo.equitashealth.org/

Directed by Lisa Andres, the cast includes: Lily: Ronnie Stiffler, Mary Lennox: Vanessa Reznik, Mrs. Medlock: Alison Calloway, Dr. Craven: Bart Smith, Martha: Karla Kruse, Archibald Craven: Jordan Young, Ben Weatherstaff: Luther Center, Dickon: Nick van Atta, Colin Craven: Emmett Van Buskirk, Mrs. Winthrop: Joelle Odoguardi, Rose Lennox: Sarah Santilli, Captain Albert Lennox: Andrew LeVan, Alice: Janet Elizabeth, Lieutenant Wright: Patrick Schaefer, Lieutenant Shaw: Aaron Turnbull, Major Shelley: Sean Lalik, Mrs. Shelley: Sarah Shaw, Major Holmes: Will Schott, Clair Holmes: Grace Larger, Jane: Gweny Larger, Ayah: Nadia Marshall, Fakir: Alec R.L. Clairmont, and the Dreamers: Gweny Larger, Claire Christie, Jillian Christie.

Performances run September 27th thru the 29th, 2019 at The Garden Theater, 1187 North High St., Columbus, Ohio 43201. For reservations/more info visit: http://www.shortnorthstage.org/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





