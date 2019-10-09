Photo Coverage: First Look at Imagine Productions' CARRIE THE MUSICAL

Carrie White is a misfit. At school, she's an outcast who's bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she's at the mercy of her loving but cruelly over-protective mother. But Carrie's just discovered she's got a special power, and if pushed too far, she's not afraid to use it...

Based on Stephen King's bestselling novel, the musical of Carrie hasn't been seen since its legendary 1988 Broadway production. Now, the show's original authors have joined with director Stafford Arima (Altar Boyz) and MCC Theater for a newly reworked and fully re-imagined vision of this gripping tale. Set today, in the small town of Chamberlain, Maine, Carrie features a book by Lawrence D. Cohen (screenwriter of the classic film), music by Academy Award winner Michael Gore (Fame, Terms of Endearment), and lyrics by Academy Award winner Dean Pitchford (Fame, Footloose).

Production team: Director- Sam Hess, Music Director- Jonathan Augustine Collura, Choreographer- Kristin Gloege Michels, Assistant Music Director- Aaron Natarelli, Stage Manager- Shannon Daly, Assistant Stage Manager- Jonathan Ferreira, Costume- Baylee Sheets, Makeup Designer- D.C. Simpson, Sound Designer- Jesse Charles, Light Designer- Kurt Mueller, Set Designer- Carson Blasko, Set Construction Lead- Michael Belman.

Cast: Carrie White- Eva Scherrer, Margaret White- Johanna Whetstone, Sue Snell- Eryn Hollobaugh, Lynn Gardner- Ashle Branham, Chris Hargensen- Cindy Tran Nguyen, Tommy Ross- Brenton LeuVoy, Billy Nolan- Ryan Bernstein, Mr. Stephens- Derryck Menard, George- Liam Michael Carr, Norma- Laura Falb, Freddy- Ben Smallwood, Stokes- Drew Moore, Helen- Brianna Neale, Frieda- Abby Altizer, Ensemble- Terayai Robinson, Ensemble- Taylor Parsons, Ensemble- Matthew Phillips.

Performances are October 11th thru October 20th, 2019 at the Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





