PATH OF THE PIONEER to Extend Run at Abbey Theater
The solo show follows Jonathan Alder's life during the American Revolution and explores themes of self-determination.
After a successful limited premiere, the Plain City Music, Arts & Theatre Society is extending its run of a new, one-man show about life on the Ohio frontier called 'Path of the Pioneer' by Daniel Rodriguez Hijo. Performances for this extended run will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 & 10 and 2 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Abbey Theater of Dublin.
Growing up between tribe and settlement during the American Revolution, Jonathan Alder has a unique perspective on life upon the frontier. Now the oldest settler on the Big Darby Creek, this odd, weathered old man has many a tale to tell, reflecting on the events which made him: his kidnapping, raids, war, loss, and family. He can't help but get caught up in the memories, too, reliving them as they come and making new discoveries about himself. Local history breathes fresh air in this new, uniquely theatrical exploration of self-determination and the search for purpose in a land divided.
'When we premiered the piece, the community really resonated with Alder's story,' says Daniel Rodriguez Hijo, Vice President of Theatre for the Plain City Music, Arts, & Theatre Society. 'With this additional weekend in Dublin, we are eager to share the play with more audiences and engage in conversation about our shared history as we consider our own legacies.'
This piece is based on surviving historical records and performed solo by Columbus-area actor, Verne Hendrick.
Verne Hendrick (Jonathan Alder) - Verne has acted at the Wisdom Bridge Theater, Chicago, the Theater at Monmouth, Maine, Taper 2, in L.A., and the Theatre de la Porte St. Martin, Palais des Congres, in Paris, where he also played for loose change on the street and in the Metro. He performed solo choreography of Etienne Decroux as well as original works with Corporeal Mime Theater. He has played roles at Actors Theater, Columbus Civic Theater, Available Light, Franklinton Playhouse, and most recently for Aetherial Jest.
Daniel Rodriguez Hijo (Playwright/Director) - An actor, director, playwright, and theatre educator, Danny is ever-driven by what can be. He is the director of the Fall Play and Acting Coach of the Musical at Jonathan Alder High School, having directed in the district for 12 years. He is a founder and the Vice-President of Theatre for the Plain City Music, Arts, & Theatre Society.
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