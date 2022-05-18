Opera Columbus' VANQUI Showcases Emerging Talent, Soprano Adia Evans Leads Vanqui

Opera Columbus presents Leslie Savoy Burrs and John A. Williams' Vanqui as part of its 40 Days of Opera festival, and the company is looking inward to its talented artists and production alumni to tell the story.

Helmed by inaugural Crane Directing Fellow Luther Lewis III, Vanqui stars Opera Columbus Capital University Resident Artist Adia Evans in the title role, with Marcus Jefferson as Prince. Joining Evans and Jefferson onstage is an ensemble of native Columbus artists and Opera Columbus welcomes back, Hannah Marie Bullock as Ola/Garner/Moremi, Artega Wright as Spurton/Nat Turner, Skye Marie as Melody Caldwell/Ruth, Robert J. Kerr as Jefferson Caldwell/Slave Catcher, Eric McKeever as Henry "Box" Brown, Opera Columbus-Capital University Resident, Artist Aryssa Leigh Burrs as Ramona, and Justin T. Swain as Ulysses/Davids.

Maestro Antoine T. Clark, founder Artistic and Music Director of the Worthington Chamber Orchestra, leads an all-POC 10-piece orchestra in addition to the Chakaba African Ensemble. This also marks Maestro Antoine T. Clark operatic debut who has been instrumental in bringing together an orchestra that celebrates Black music about the struggle of the human spirit over adversity. Larry Griffin, co- founder and artistic director of Capriccio Columbus, serves as Assistant Music Director and Chorus Master.

A 2021 Cooper-Bing Competition finalist and Audience Choice award winner, Evans reflected on her growing connection to the Columbus community. "I was so excited to be recognized alongside incredibly seasoned, talented young artists. I was able to see Don Giovanni during my weekend trip to Columbus and found myself drawn into Opera Columbus' mission to bring opera to the community rather than forcing the community to conform to these nebulous opera traditions." The Opera Columbus Capital University Resident Artist Program, now in its third season, provides emerging artists with the opportunity to perform roles in mainstage productions, educational tours, and be part of unique community engagement programs.

The 2021-2022 season inaugurated the Crane Directing Fellowship, a program designed specifically to create early career opportunities for BIPOC stage directors to work on large-scale productions. The goal of the program is to increase the number of creative leaders from diverse backgrounds in the opera industry by advancing and supporting talented individuals who will have an impact beyond Opera Columbus. "Getting a hands-on experience with the creation of these productions and the fast-paced process has been eye-opening," said Lewis. "Opera for me is a very collaborative art form, so it's nice to see how different teams work together. It's been a great experience."

"We are so proud to be able to feature artists from our training programs in this production," says Opera Columbus General Director + CEO Julia Noulin-Merat. "Vanqui is such an important part of history for both Columbus and our company - to have it performed as part of 40 Days of Opera, and with these brilliant young artists who've been investing in the community with us, is an incredibly meaningful gift."

Vanqui is a tale of death and resurrection through the eyes of the heroine, Vanqui, a 19th-century enslaved woman. The music of Leslie Savoy Burrs and the libretto by John A. Williams frame a uniquely American experience in a compelling, multi-dimensional work of art. This opera portrays the story of two Africans, Vanqui and Prince. Enslaved in America, the married couple is torn apart to later be cruelly murdered. They resurrect as spirits who ride the wind searching for each other and for the Baobab tree. During their journey, they encounter famous freedom fighters including Henry "Box" Brown and Nat Turner. Reunited in the end, Vanqui and Prince symbolize the triumph of enslaved people over an inhumane system and the ultimate triumph of the human spirit.

Vanqui will play at the Lincoln Theatre on May 22 and will be sung in English with English titles. Run time is approximately 90 minutes without intermission.

40 Days of Opera commenced on May 4, 2022, marking the 40th anniversary of Opera Columbus. This city-wide, multidisciplinary celebration will feature partnerships with many of Columbus' cultural institutions.

