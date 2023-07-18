Opera Columbus Highlights Administrative Talent With New Staff Roles

Learn more about the new members of the staff here!

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Opera Columbus Highlights Administrative Talent With New Staff Roles

Opera Columbus announced the promotion of two staff members into new roles and welcomed a new member to the team this month. A resident company of the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), the creation of two new positions within the organization signifies tremendous growth for the opera company. 

 

Rachel Will (she/her), who served as Creative Programs Director + Cooper-Bing Competition Associate Producer, will move into the role of Director of Advancement. Will, in her new role, will manage and optimize Opera Columbus' organizational development processes. She continues in her role with the Cooper-Bing Competition. Alex Lynch (they/them), the 2022-2023 season's administrative intern and titles designer, will create the position of Operations Associate for Opera Columbus. Lynch will directly support General Director + CEO Julia Noulin-Mérat and assist with production and artistic administration.  

 

Joining the administrative suite, Dr. Dione Bennett (she/her) will step into the Creative Programs Manager role. No stranger to Opera Columbus, Dr. Bennett appeared onstage in last season's production of Vanqui. In this role, she will take oversee Opera Columbus' education programs in addition to assisting with production administration. 

 

“We are committed to recognizing and nurturing talent of all kinds,” says Noulin-Mérat. “Opera Columbus is known for supporting artists onstage and off with the Cooper-Bing Competition, and now the Crane Directing Fellowship. But, we know that great opera also needs great administrators. I'm so proud that Rachel and Alex have grown with us, and excited to create these new roles for them. Dione will be a fantastic addition to this team, and we're confident she will do wonders with our Education & Impact programs.” 

 

To learn more about the Opera Columbus staff, visit 
https://www.operacolumbus.org/about/staff/.  



