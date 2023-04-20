Opera Columbus' Annual Cooper-Bing Competition Announces Finalists

Opera Columbus' internationally renowned Cooper-Bing Competition has announced the five finalists and judges for its 39th annual event, hosted by Classical 101/WOSU's Christopher Purdy. Dubbed the "Olympics of Opera," the competition encourages talent, creates artistic opportunity, and helps welcome the next generation into the professional opera community. Created to celebrate and support emerging young artists in opera, five finalists will perform in Columbus to compete for a grand prize of $10,000.

This year's competition saw a record-breaking 323 applications, including the largest proportion of international applicants to date. "The consistent growth of this program is tremendous for us, and really speaks to the opportunity to support these young and emerging artists," says Rachel Will, Opera Columbus' Director of Advancement + Cooper-Bing Associate Producer. General Director + CEO Julia Noulin-Mérat adds, "There has been so much change and transformation in opera since the beginning of the pandemic, and to see the interest [in the Cooper-Bing Competition] continue to increase by 20% or more each year is huge. Our audiences love getting to know the stars of tomorrow and we're so glad to be truly overwhelmed by talent year after year."

The five finalists who will compete in Columbus this year are:

Gabrielle Beteag, mezzo-soprano from San Francisco, California

Ruby Dibble, mezzo-soprano from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kevin Godínez, baritone from San José, Costa Rica

Changdai Park, bass-baritone from Berlin, Germany

Kimberli Render, soprano from New York, New York



Adjudicating this year's finals are Piper Gunnarson (Executive Director, On Site Opera), Daniel Walshaw (Chief Operating Officer, Columbus Symphony), and Justin Werner (Founder and President, Stratagem Artists). Christopher Purdy (WOSU) will return to emcee this year's competition.

The Cooper-Bing Competition finals will take place on Sunday, April 30th at 3:00pm at the Southern Theatre. Tickets are $15, and there will be a champagne toast on stage with the artists immediately following the competition. Visit operacolumbus.org for more information.