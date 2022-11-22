Opera Columbus Announces New Board President, Femi Adeyanju

Opera Columbus has announced Femi Adeyanju as its new board president. Adeyanju is an avid opera lover and has been an Opera Columbus board member for more than five years, previously serving as the organization's Vice President and Finance Chair.

"I am very excited to continue working with the talented Opera Columbus staff and our wonderful board members," said Adeyanju. "Opera Columbus is focused on reimagining the opera experience to create fun, creative and entertaining performances, while also introducing the next generation of opera fans to the artform through our education outreach for K-12 students, and I am truly honored to be part of an innovative organization with an exciting future ahead."

Adeyanju will serve as president through June 2025 and follows former President Bill Miller who served as president for the last 3 years.

"I am proud to pass the baton to Femi as our next board president," Miller said. "His passion for Opera Columbus' mission and dedication to helping this great organization secure its future made him the clear choice as the board's next leader."

Currently, Adeyanju is a Managing Director at Ernst & Young and has 18 years of experience providing IT audit and business consulting services to public and private clients in the consumer products and retail, life sciences and technology industries.

"Femi's diverse experience is impressive, he has already made a huge contribution to Opera Columbus as VP and Finance Chair," said Julia Noulin-Mérat, Opera Columbus' general director + CEO. "I'm excited to have him as a leadership partner as we continue the work of bringing opera to the Columbus community in meaningful and innovative ways."

Coming up, the company will present Maria de Buenos Aires on Feb. 24 and 26, Rigoletto March 31 and April 1, and the Cooper-Bing vocal competition April 30. This year's Gala will honor former board President Bill Miller on May 4th and to close the 2022-2023 season, Drinks and Drag will be on June 4th. More information about Opera Columbus and the board can be found at www.operacolumbus.org.