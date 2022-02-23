Opera Columbus Announces Cast For FELLOW TRAVELERS

Opera Columbus takes on mid-20th-century American political intrigue, communism and the "lavender scare" in a work that the Chicago Tribune called "one of the most accomplished New American Operas." 1950s Washington D.C. serves as a backdrop for Fellow Travelers, composed by Gregory Spears with a libretto by Greg Pierce, based on Thomas Mallon's 2007 bestselling novel of the same name.

Opera Columbus will perform Fellow Travelers Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Southern Theatre.

Fellow Travelers world premiered at the Cincinnati Opera House in 2016 and was developed by Opera Fusion: New Works -- a collaboration between Cincinnati Opera and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music - whose mission is the creation of new American operas. This intense story is set during the McCarthy era of the 1950s and centers on the "Lavender Scare," a witch hunt and the mass firings of gays and lesbians from the United States government. The story's focus is the love affair between two men working for the federal government: Hawkins "Hawk" Fuller, a State Department official, and Timothy Laughlin, a recent college graduate working in a senator's office.

Don Giovanni's remarkable Kelly Kuo will serve as conductor with ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, and the OPERA America Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize winner Bruno Baker will revival direct the stellar cast. The brilliant Brian Vu makes his Opera Columbus role debut as the fiery Timothy Laughlin and returning accomplished Carl DuPont will star in the role of Hawkins Fuller. The luminous Meghan Kasanders also returns to perform as Mary Johnson. Also featured is local favorite Calvin Griffin, Tommy McIntyre, and local talent including Justin T. Swain, Senator Joseph McCarthy; Victoria Okafor, Miss Lightfoot; and OCCU Resident Artists Miguel Pedroza, Potter's assistant, and Adia Evans, Lucy.

"We look forward to presenting a contemporary operatic work for our opera fans on the heels of a very successful naturalistic opera, Tosca. Fellow Travelers is one of the very best of the New American Opera, some say naturalistic itself, and was developed right here in Ohio. It is an honor to be able to present it as part of our 40th Anniversary season, as we are celebrating not only our history in Columbus but also opera history in our state," said Julia Noulin-Mérat, General Director + CEO of Opera Columbus. "Its powerful storyline of intrigue and political unrest in Washington D.C. follows the lives of two men during a troubling time of America - a story that is not far off from the political landscape of today."

Fellow Travelers will be sung in English. The production is not recommended for patrons under the age of 13. Run time is 130 minutes with intermission.