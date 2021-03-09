Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ONU Dance Presents Livestreamed Production of SHIFT

The show consists of 10 pieces choreographed by ONU faculty and students and performed by 40 ONU student dancers.

Mar. 9, 2021  

The Ohio Northern University School of Visual and Performing Arts will present a dance for camera film titled "SHIFT" from March 19 through March 21 via livestream on freedcenter.com. The film will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. on March 19 and March 20 with a 2 p.m. matinee broadcast on March 21.

Focusing on the shift of weight, time and space, faculty and student choreographers will present a dance concert based on personal narratives, experiences and emotions using the moving body through the lens of contemporary, pointe, modern, jazz and tap genres. A multifaceted approach to what it means to shift and how the common theme of dance can help to discover unique perspectives on change, personal growth and moving toward new experiences.

"SHIFT" was filmed as a dance for camera experience with the assistance of New York-based cinematographer, editor, and ONU alumnus, Matt Simpkins.

Tickets are $10 per device and $5 for students. To order, visit freedcenter.com or call the box office at 419-772-1900.

"SHIFT" is directed by Elizabeth Cozad-Howard, assistant professor of dance and director of dance at Ohio Northern. "Our choreographers come from many different backgrounds, interests, and aesthetics; however, they all share in a language we call dance. Dance is where they find the space to create art, communicate, and express experiences through the moving body," says Cozad. "It has been an honor to join this group of talented artists and students to bring you a dance film featuring personal perspectives on what it means to shift using various genres of dance"

"SHIFT" consists of 10 pieces choreographed by ONU faculty and students and performed by 40 ONU student dancers. Choreographers include Cozad-Howard; Ashley Reed and Amanda Fannon-Wischmeyer, adjunct instructors of dance; Megan Bell, a senior studio arts major from Mount Vernon, Ohio; Ruthie Osowski, a sophomore musical theatre major from Dayton, Ohio; Ryan Book, a senior musical theatre major from Elmore, Ohio; Abigail Long, a senior musical theatre major from Medina, Ohio; Camryn Lamontagne, a sophomore musical theatre major from Austin, Texas; Carina Milano, a sophomore musical theatre major from Chicago, Ill.; and Carmen Bednarski, a sophomore pharmacy major from Brecksville, Ohio.


