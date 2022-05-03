Nick Cosgrove to Stars in VALLEY DOES VALLI For Mother's Day at Valley Dale Ballroom

Mr. NICK COSGROVE, sensationally played Frankie Valli on BROADWAY and the 1st and 2nd National Tours. Bringing his Frankie Valli experience to the Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus Ohio, the Broadway performer relays true events which occurred as he was preparing and playing the role of the Jersey Boy.

A marvelous and ingenious afternoon portraying the front and backstage of Jersey Boys. COSGROVE, sings fourteen Four Season numbers backed by The Rick Brunetto Big Band, all tunes have been arranged by bandleader Rick Brunetto and Brunetto's guitarist, Zsolt Dvornik.

The song selection includes Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You, Sherry, Grease, Rag Doll, Oh What a Night, Walk Like a Man, and Who Loves You, which will make you want to sing along to these classics.

Cosgrove said of the show,

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be working my way back to the Valley Dale Ballroom to perform our Mother's Day concert of "Valley Does Valli" for the second year! We've added a few more of the greatest hits from Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons discography to this year's performance for those who will be joining us from last year, but to those who haven't seen the show before - be prepared to be blown away by the incredible 17 piece Rick Brunetto Big Band as I take you on a journey of my connection with this music; telling stories from my childhood with my own mother and grandma all the way to achieving my dream of playing Frankie Valli on Broadway in the hit musical, "Jersey Boys!" Family truly is everything and we hope to see you there this Mother's Day!"

An Italian Buffet is offered before the show perfectly prepared by The Berwick.

Event Tickets may be purchased at valleydaleballroom.com.