Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Spring Tour Plays the Palace Theatre

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced a spring North American tour in support of their much-lauded new album Wild God. This run marks the legendary band’s first North American shows since 2018.

CAPA and AEG present the Columbus stop on the tour at 8 pm Friday, May 2, 2025, at the Palace Theatre.

Tickets, which start at $41.50, go on sale at 10 am Friday, September 13, and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Renowned for their exhilarating and unforgettable performances, The Bad Seeds are widely regarded as one of the most thrilling live bands in the world, with a setlist spanning four decades of impressive creative output.

To register for presale access and more information, please visit thewildgodtour.com.

Wild God, The Bad Seeds’ 18th studio album, was released on Bad Seed, in partnership with Play It Again Sam, on August 30 to international acclaim.

