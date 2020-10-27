New Albany Youth Theatre Presents Master Class Featuring Broadway's Matt Clemens

Matt's virtual master class will be offered on November 14.

New Albany Youth Theatre has announced the inaugural presenter of it bi-annual master class series - Broadway performer and Celebrity Cruise Lines Musical Director, Matt Clemens.

"Matt's extensive professional experience as a Broadway performer as well a Director and Music Director made him the ideal presenter for our bi-annual master class series." said Joe Bishara, Founder and Managing Director for New Albany Youth Theatre.

Matt Clemens graduated from the University of Alabama with a undergraduate degree in vocal performance with Master's work in choral conducting and acting. He performed on Broadway in Les Miserables in New York and toured for seven years with the Broadway National Tour of Les Miserables. As dance captain and a swing, he performed the show over 3000 times in New York and across the United States and Canada. In Columbus, Ohio, Matt performed the roles of Buddy in Follies in Concert (Short North Stage), Cosme McMoon in Souvenir (CATCO), Freddie in Chess in Concert (SRO Theatre Company), Lawrence in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (CATCO), and George in Sunday in the Park with George (Short North Stage). He also directed Grey Gardens and Forever Plaid for CATCO as well as The Marvelous Wonderettes and A Grand Night for Singing for Short North Stage. Working in theater for over 30 years as an actor, singer, conductor, pianist, music director, composer, director, and writer, Matt currently writes, designs, and directs shows for Celebrity Cruises, based in Miami, Florida.

Matt's virtual master class will be offered on 11/14/2020 from 1PM-4PM. Admission is $75.00. You can register for the master class at: https://newalbanyyouththeatre.org/product/nayt-master-classes/

