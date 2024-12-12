NINJA KIDZ First Nationwide Tour Stops At The Palace Theatre November 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



YouTube stars and family entertainers, NINJA KIDZ, are leaping out of your screens and into Columbus with NINJA KIDZ Live: Infinite Possibilities, their first-ever live stage show. The out-of-this-world tour featuring siblings Bryton, Ashton, Paxton, and Payton stops at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Saturday, November 15, at 3 pm.

Tickets, which start at $34, go on sale at 10 am Friday, December 13, and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

It's time to enter the multi-verse. The fate of the universe hangs in balance as imposters threaten to infiltrate a stage near you. Join for the first ever NINJA KIDZ live-action adventure filled with audience participation, physical challenges, games, and epic battles. What happens when two worlds collide? The audience holds the key to shape how each adventure unfolds with an infinite number of possible outcomes. Get ready to laugh, cheer and determine destiny, one choice at a time.

Shane Myler, NINJA KIDZ co-creator stated, “The NINJA KIDZ family have always dreamed of taking our show on the road. We cannot wait to see all of our friends up close and personal in their hometowns! We're going to bring a heart-pounding show to everyone out there in a way only the NINJA KIDZ can!”

NINJA KIDZ Live: Infinite Possibilities is produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Ninja Kidz, Inc.

