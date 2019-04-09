NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC: SYMPHONY FOR OUR WORLD Comes To The Ohio Theatre

Symphony for Our World combines stunning National Geographic natural history footage with an original symphony in a breathtaking musical journey through some of the world's most incredible wildlife spectacles. Performed by the Columbus Symphony and Columbus Symphony Chorus, this 90-minute, live experience takes audiences from the depths of the sea, up coastlines, over mountains, and soaring into the sky.

CAPA presents National Geographic: Symphony for Our World at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Sunday, May 19, at 5 pm. Tickets are $58.50-$98.50 and can be purchased in person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

The inspiring, 90-minute, live orchestral performance uses groundbreaking imagery and storytelling from more than 130 years of National Geographic history matched in perfect synchronization with an orchestra and choir. The show is based on the national television broadcast of "Symphony for Our World," an hour-long special that premiered globally earlier this year in 140 countries, commercial-free, on Nat Geo WILD.

Driven by a five-part composition, Symphony for Our World pairs artistry with science as it brings viewers some of the world's most incredible wildlife spectacles. Each environment will be accompanied by a different orchestral movement, resulting in a powerful musical tribute to the beauty and wonders of our wild world.





