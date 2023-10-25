Married Couple Libby Servais And Stephan Stubbins Return Home To Ohio With BROADWAY IN LOVE At Ohio State Marion

Broadway actress, Libby Servais ("Wicked" on Broadway) and husband, Stephan Stubbins ("Mary Poppins" on Broadway), bring their two-person show "Broadway In Love" to The Ohio State University at Marion's Morrill Hall Auditorium on November 9, 2023 as a part of the Five Nights on Campus performance series.

"Broadway In Love" is a musical concert celebration of Broadway's most touching, hilarious and captivating love songs. The show features songs from popular Broadway shows including "Wicked," "South Pacific," "Frozen," "My Fair Lady," "Phantom of the Opera," and more.

Stubbins and Servais both grew up in Ohio, Servais in the Toledo area and Stubbins in the Cincinnati area. They met performing in a Broadway concert together in California's wine country. After marrying in 2019, they've toured their show "Broadway in Love" around the country (and world) and are excited to bring the show back home to audiences in Ohio.

"Growing up and living most of our lives in Ohio, it means so much to bring our voices and stories back to the Buckeye State," says Servais. "We can't wait to engage with Broadway lovers of all ages in this community and share an unforgettable night of music, laughter, and fun."

What makes Servais and Stubbins special is that their sensational singing is matched by their loving connection as a married couple and that love shines throughout their show in a genuine and effortless way through show-stopping songs, stories, and anecdotes from their lives and careers.

Servais was most recently seen on Broadway in "Wicked", floating in the bubble as Glinda. She also performed the role with the National Tour and San Francisco company and was featured on NBC's "A Very Wicked Halloween" television special. Additionally, on Broadway, Servais was in the original Broadway cast of "Lysistrata Jones".

Stubbins' professional performing career has been highlighted by his time on Broadway in "Mary Poppins", in the pre-Broadway world premiere of the musical "Memphis", singing an opening act solo for Frank Sinatra, headlining an opening act for Rita Moreno and working with artist legends on and off stage including Dick Van Dyke, Kristin Chenoweth, Ben Vereen, Conan O'Brien and more. He is also the co-founder of the "Broadway Under the Stars" concert series in wine country, California.

Five Nights on Campus is a performing arts series designed specifically for the residents of the seven-county regional service area of Ohio State Marion and is intended to complement the other entertainment opportunities available in the area. The mission of Five Nights on Campus is to provide exceptional and diverse cultural and educational opportunities and to encourage the community to be a part of campus life.

All Five Nights on Campus performances begin at 7:30 p.m. in Morrill Hall Auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $9 for seniors ages 60 and older, $4 for students, and $8 for campus faculty and staff. To purchase tickets call 800-762-5646 or purchase tickets at the door. For sponsorship opportunities or more information on Five Nights contact Jodi Somerlot at: 740-725-6156, e-mail: somerlot.30@osu.edu or visit go.osu.edu/fivenights.

Learn more about "Broadway In Love" by visiting Click Here.




