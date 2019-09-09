MadLab Announces THE SPARE ROOM

MadLab's world premiere production of The Spare Room by Dakota C. Hill will take place Fridays and Saturdays October 11th - October 26th, 2019, with a special preview performance on Thursday, October 10, at MadLab, 227 N. 3rd St., in Columbus. Admission is $18 for the general public, $15 for students and seniors and $13 for MadLab members. Tickets are available online at www.madlab.net.

Orbiting between the present and memory, "The Spare Room" focuses on the lives of two men in a loving, long term relationship after a singular moment changes the trajectory of both their lives forever. Exploring themes such as sacrifice, responsibility, and ultimately the limits of unconditional love, this play begs the audience to look within themselves and ask, "What would I do?"

Dakota C. Hill is so unbelievably grateful to be a part of MadLab's 2019-2020 season. Originally hailing from West Texas, Dakota has now been acting and writing in Denver for ten years. The Spare Room was first featured as part of Vintage Theatre's new play festival in Denver. His play, Burnt Offering premiered as the inaugural production at Theater 29 in Denver in May of 2018. His latest play, You'll Find Flies, will have its world premiere in Denver in June of 2019. His other works include, Dinner Companion, Where Are You Headed, and Life or Death. Dakota would like to thank his amazing partner, Brandon, for his unwavering support. And MadLab for a commitment to producing new, original, and exciting theatre.

MadLab's production of The Spare Room is directed by James Blackmon with assistance from Jessica Gibson and features MadLab ensemble member Dallas Ray as Jackson and MadLab newcomers Stephen Manos as Norman, Heather Caldwell as Regan, and Christian Hill as Lance

Designers:

Set - Kate Hawthorn

Lighting - Brendan Michna

Technical Director - Ryan Harrison

Sound -- Shane Stefanchik

MadLab is a non-profit organization that provides an artistic haven for the creation and experience of original works. For more information about events at MadLab, visit www.madlab.net. The Community Arts Fund of The Columbus Foundation, Greater Columbus Arts Council and Ohio Arts Council support MadLab throughout the year.





