MOIPEI to Make Ohio Debut at Vern Rife Center for the Arts

MOIPEI will make their Ohio debut at Vern Rife Center for the Arts on September 14th in Portsmouth, Ohio at 7:30 PM. For Reservations call 740-351-3600.

Mary, Maggy and Marta are identical triplets from Nairobi, Kenya, and currently reside in the U.S. They found early success in Kenya Music Festivals. At the age of 12, were appointed Kenya's first ever UNICEF Child Ambassadors. Through their musical talents they championed girl child empowerment, education, and alternative rites of passage. Recent performances The Kennedy Center (2 concerts), Washington DC; 54 Below and Merkin Hall (Kaufman Center) both in NYC. Other performances include Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland Jazz Club, NYC; the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, San Antonio Symphony; Amarillo Opera; Blue Strawberry in St. Louis The Goddard Center for the Visual and Performing Arts in Ardmore, OK to name a few.

"They have become as iconic as Kenya's sportsmen and women but for a different kind of muscle...their vocal cords." Nation TV Kenya

Their program is as unique as their talents. They interpret some well-known selections from the American Songbook and dazzle with their illuminating take on Broadway. Throw in a dash of Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman to swing, a flash of pop to provoke, and add a traditional Kenyan children's song to bring it all back home. The exceptional talents of these three sisters blend these music genres to create an amazing, fulfilling, and entertaining evening. Guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Music Direction by Phil Reno. Written and directed by Matthew Inge.

Stephen Mosher, Broadway World - January 1, 2022 - People to Watch in Cabaret and Concert in 2022

"This sister act has some of the most stunning harmonies and charming storytelling on the scene today, which is probably why everyone, upon seeing them, becomes immediately smitten by them."

Vern Rife Cetner for the Arts-Reservations: Click Here or call 740-351-3600

For more information about MOIPEI visit: www.IngenuityProductions.com