MACBETH to be Presented by Abbey Theater Of Dublin And Dublin Coffman High School

Abbey Theater of Dublin, in collaboration with Dublin Coffman High School, will present Shakespeare's "Macbeth." Performances take place Jan. 10, 11, 17 & 18 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 12 & 19 at 2 p.m. All tickets are $10 and available for purchase at

In this one-hour adaptation of Shakespeare's most famous tragedy, a brave Scottish general named Macbeth receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred on by his wife, Macbeth takes action to secure the Scottish throne for himself. Racked with guilt and paranoia while committing heinous acts to protect himself from enmity and suspicion, what will become of this tyrannical king and his country?

"We are honored to collaborate with Dublin Coffman's Drama Department," says the Abbey Theater of Dublin Supervisor Joe Bishara. "Providing our local students the unique opportunity to work with active professionals in a different space allows them to see what a career in the arts looks like and encourages them to continue pursuing the craft."

The cast for "Macbeth" is as follows: Luke Allen (Macbeth); Lu Castaneda (Lady Macbeth); Quintin Kernaghan (Macduff); Sanjana Rajesh (Lady Macduff/Seyton, et al.); Brendan Bachert (Porter/Doctor); Gabe Hunt (King Duncan/Siward); Lily Marrocco (Banquo, et al.); Sami Mytinger (Murderer 1/Caithness, et al.); Grace Laramore (Lennox, et al.); Marina Keyser (2nd Witch/Donalbain/Menteith); Selah Gable (Fleance/Macduff's Son); Ashwaq Tahlil (3rd Witch, et al.); Evie Shuchter (Malcolm, et al.); Ainsley Mustard (Murderer 2, et al.); Amelie McDaniel (1st Witch/Murderer 3, et al.); and Cowen Grant (Ross).

About the company

Joe Bishara - has worked on over 300 theatrical productions across the United States as an award-winning actor, director, educator and producer. He is the Theater Supervisor for the City of Dublin (Abbey Theater of Dublin), founder and Managing Director of New Albany Youth Theatre and the Creative Consultant for Evolution Theatre Company. Joe is a member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA) and an associate member of The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC).

Daniel Rodriguez Hijo - is a director and administrator for educational, community and professional theater in central Ohio. He is the Theater Specialist for the City of Dublin (Abbey Theater of Dublin), founder and Theatre Vice-President for the Plain City Music, Arts, & Theatre Society and the Drama Director for Jonathan Alder High School. Recent credits include 'The Path of the Pioneer' community preview (Playwright/Director - PCMATS) and 'See No Evil' (Director - Original Productions Theatre).

Niko Carter - is a theatre artist based out of Central Ohio, originally from the Cleveland area. They have a BFA in Acting/Directing with a focus on stage combat. Recent credits include 'Garage Invasion' (Director), 'The Drums of War' (Assistant Director), 'This Too Shall Pass' (Director), 'Young and Unsullied' (Director), and 'West Side Story' (Fight Director/Captain).

Scott Douglas Wilson - has worked as a professional theatre artist throughout the country for 20 years, and holds an MFA in Acting from The Ohio State University and a BFA in Acting from Otterbein University. He frequently collaborates with the Abbey Theater of Dublin and the Ensemble Stage in North Carolina. Recent directorial credits: 'A Walk in the Woods' (Co-Director - Abbey Theater of Dublin); 'The Night Before the Night Before Christmas' (Director - New Herring).

